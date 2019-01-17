Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARREST

On January 14, Joseph T. McBride III, 26, of East Hampton was arrested and charged with sexual abuse in the 3rd degree as a result of an investigation. The defendant was arraigned in Justice Court where he was released on $1,000 cash bail and directed to return at a later date. An order of protection was issued on behalf of the alledged victim.

SUMMONS

On January 8, Jennifer E. Payne of Shelter Island was ticketed on Smith Street for having an uninspected motor vehicle.

ACCIDENTS

On January 13, a car driven by Kendall F. Silivani of Shelter Island struck a deer on South Ferry Road; damage was in excess of $1,000. The driver was not injured.

On January 14, Eileen Therese McGuire of Peconic was driving southbound on North Ferry Road when a deer ran into the roadway, striking her vehicle. Damage to the car exceeded $1,000; no injuries to the driver or passenger were reported.

OTHER REPORTS

On January 8, a Silver Beach caller reported hunters shooting from their boat toward his residence. Police responded but found no problems.

Police responded on January 9 to conduct a death investigation in Menantic; the fatality was determined to be from natural causes.

On January 9, police responded to a Center caller who said his security system notified him of activity at his residence, with two males attempting to get in. Upon further investigation, it was found that a real estate agent and potential home buyer were given access to walk around the property and were simply looking inside the residence.

Police provided extra patrol at the varsity basketball game on January 10; there were no incidents.

On January 11, a caller contacted police to surrender a firearm.

A Center caller requested an extra patrol of his home business on January 11.

A Cartwright caller on January 11 reported a neighbor cutting trees on their property line.

A Heights caller reported a low-hanging wire creating a hazardous condition on January 11. Police observed it was a Cablevision wire and notified the company.

A chimney fire was reported at a Silver Beach residence on January 11. Police and the Shelter Island Fire Department responded and found the chimney was smoking with no visible fire. The caller was advised to have the chimney cleaned before using it again.

On January 12, a West Neck caller reported a neighbor had accessed his property. No crime had been committed but the incident was documented. Police advised the caller to contact the neighbor and ask him to advise prior to entering onto his property.

A Heights caller reported illegal dumping on his property January 13; an officer responded and observed items that appeared to have been on a vacant lot for an extended period of time.

A Hay Beach caller on January 13 reported hearing a gunshot; police located a hunter who had shot a deer. The hunter had all necessary documentation and was within the confines of the law.

Police conducted radar enforcement in the school zone on January 14.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

Police responded to two calls for injured deer; they were dispatched and removed by Shelter Island Highway Department (SIHD). Officers on patrol observed dead deer on two occasions and notified SIHD.

On January 12, a Center caller reported two pitbulls running loose; police searched the area with negative results.

AIDED CASES

On January 11, 12, 13 and 14, Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to calls for assistance. Three patients were transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital; one patient did not require transport.

ALARMS

On January 9, at a Menantic residence a burglar alarm was activated. It was believed to have been caused by high wind, determined to be a false alarm.

