What’s happening: January 17, 2019

THIS WEEK

FOR THE KIDS

Gotta keep those kids moving through the winter and luckily the Shelter Island Library still has plenty of activities for them. The library offers Fun Friday where kids can compete against neighbors and friends in the new Super Smash Bros Ultimate on Friday (surprise!), January 18, at 2:30 p.m.; crafting for kids on Saturdays at 11 a.m.; Game Zone at Youth Services for some board game fun on Tuesday, January 22, at 3 p.m.; and Ice Painting Masterpieces where kids will create and paint with ice cubes on Saturday, January 19. For details call (631) 749-0042.

BLOOD DRIVE

On Thursday, January 17, between 2 and 8 p.m., the town will hold a blood drive at the EMS Building at 12 Manwaring Road.

Each pint of blood can help as many as three patients. Donors may give blood 56 days after their last blood donation. Younger donors may be between the ages of 16 and 25, but those who are 16 must have parental permission. Those 76 or older need a one-time doctor’s note certifying they may give blood. The minimum weight for donor is 110 pounds and donors must not have gotten a tattoo during the past 12 months. Eat well and drink fluids before contributing blood. Bring ID with a photo or signature. Cookies and cold drinks will be available after donation is complete. Walk-in or appointments at (631) 749-0291, [email protected]

NEW YEAR, NEW RESOLUTIONS

Start the year fresh with “Beyond Resolutions: Tips for Creating Lasting Change” with Jeanne Marie Merkel at the Shelter Island Library on Thursday, January 17, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. New Year’s understanding the dynamics of how to create lasting change can help us make informed commitments and back them up with whole-hearted action. Ms. Merkel, a Certified Life Transition Coach, will share tips for creating lasting change, and guide participants in creating a plan of action for realizing a personal goal. Free, registration is required. (631) 749-0042.

SOUS CHEFS PIE BAKING

Come on over to Shelter Island Rec and make your own pie! Kids in grades K to 5 will make pies with Bethany Ortmann that will be brought home and baked. Children will be picked up by a Recreation Aide after school and brought over to the youth center. There is no need for a parent/guardian to be present. Pie-making will take place on Friday, January 18, from 2:45 to 4 p.m. at the Youth Center. $10 per child. Details: (631) 749-0291.

DOCUMENTARY

The Shelter Island Library will screen the documentary “Always at the Carlyle: New York’s Most Glamorous (and Discreet) Hotel” on Friday, January 18, at 7 p.m. The film brings to life the untold stories of the legendary New York hotel from its own employees and top guests like George Clooney, Anthony Bourdain, Anjelica Huston and more. Admission is free, but donations are sincerely appreciated. Details: (631) 749-0042.

BOOK CLUB

The Shelter Island Library’s Classics Book Club discusses “Our Mutual Friend” by Charles Dickens at the library on Saturday, January 19, at 11 a.m. Dickens’ last novel, about the corrupting influence of money, is a biting satire of social analysis. The savage economic inequality of 1860s London provides the backdrop to one of Dickens’ most sophisticated works.

BLUEGRASS CONCERT

Sylvester Manor’s 2019 Concert Series kicks off with The Slocan Ramblers on Saturday, January 19, from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Shelter Island School Auditorium. This bluegrass band is rooted in tradition and fearlessly creative with a bold, dynamic sound. Tickets are $25 to $40. (631) 749-0626, sylvestermanor.org.

TALENT SHOW DEADLINE

Got talent? Wednesday, January 23, is the application deadline to participate in Shelter Island’s Got Talent, a talent show hosted by the Shelter Island PTSA. It will take place at Shelter Island school on Friday, February 1, at 6 p.m. All community members are welcome to sign up and perform or just come and watch the showcase of talent. Application forms are avaiable at the front desk at the school. Details: [email protected]

NEXT WEEK

YOUTH YOGA

Children in grades 6 to 12 can focus on yoga poses, breathing and self expression through music, art and games at the Shelter Island Rec Center with Kelci McIntosh. They will learn self respect and respect for others by learning in a supportive, social environment. If you have a mat, please bring it. Children will be picked up by a Recreation Aide after school and brought over to the youth center. There is no need for a parent/guardian to be present. Class is Thursdays, January 24, from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. $5 per child, per class. Details: (631) 749-0291.

COMING UP

SUMMER PROGRAM REGISTRATION

Sylvester Manor is gearing up for another fun year of its Summer Youth Program. Kids enjoy planting and harvesting vegetables, preparing foods with the produce they have grown, learning about the history of the Manor, and engaging in art, music and animal-related activities. Registration opens online on February 1. Programs are available for Little Sprouts (ages 3 and 4) and Young Farmers (ages 5 to 7). Both programs run Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon, and are available weekly, July 1 through August 16. For details, email Caroline Scudder at [email protected]

NY ISLANDERS GAME

Ice hockey lovers of all ages are welcome to join the Shelter Island Rec Center for a bus trip to see the NY Islanders take on Colorado Avalanche at Barclays Center on Saturday, February 9. The bus leaves from South Ferry/North Haven at 9:30 a.m., game is at 1 p.m. The fee is $65 per person for residents, $75 for non-residents, includes ticket and bus. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Details: (631) 749-0291.

CELEBRATE SYLVESTER MANOR

Celebrate and support Sylvester Manor during an evening of cocktails in support of its upcoming season and to celebrate the past 10 years. This fundraiser will be held at the Brooklyn Historical Society on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Tickets will be available soon. Contact Courtney Wingate at [email protected] for more details.

