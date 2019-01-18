Local politics helps student to Ivy League

Dering Harbor resident Ben Jenkins Jr. is heading for Yale, partly thanks to his home village.

Last June, Ben made a special request to be allowed to observe the village’s vote-counting process on Election Day.

“I’m just fascinated by all of this,” he said then. He was permitted to sit in on the count at Village Hall, providing he stayed on the far side of the table opposite those handling the ballots.

After contentious elections in the past, Ben witnessed a calm and orderly 2018 vote count. Village officials took time to explain to Ben every step of the process, and why each was being done.

Ballots were counted multiple times and every ballot that had been given out had to be accounted for before every vote was read aloud. Betsy Morgan was elected mayor and Karen Kelsey and Patrick Parcells were re-elected as trustees.

Pollwatchers were present to guarantee integrity. Once the tally was official, they signed a book that has recorded every village election for decades.

Ben cited his election experience in Dering Harbor in his application to Yale.

Fortunately, that experience (as well as several other strong qualifications, no doubt) made a good impression and helped him secure the college admission he sought.

It’s said elections have consequences, and Ben’s achievement proves it.

Comments

comments