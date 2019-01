Isabella Sherman, a recent Shelter Island School graduate, just completed her “rookdom” at college.

Isabella is now a private in the Corps of Cadets at Norwich University — The Military College of Vermont.

Recognition was on December 9, 2018. Isabella plans to go into the U.S. Army after college.

She is the daughter of very proud parents Brian and Gina Sherman, sister of Taylor and Jessica and granddaughter of Herb and Judy Sherman.

Congrats, Issie!

