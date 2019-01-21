Track teams close out regular season

This week closed the regular season competition for the Shelter Island School varsity boys and girls winter track teams.

The freshmen and sophomore boys traveled to Suffolk County Community College’s Brentwood campus and ran the Frosh/Sophomore Championships on January 13. In the 55-meter dash, freshman Michael Hand ran 8.15 seconds and sophomore Daniel Schulteis ran 8.6. In the 300-meter dash, sophomore Tyler Gulluscio ran 47.26 seconds, Hand ran 49.37 and Schulteis ran 50.06. In the 1,600-meter run, freshman Pacey Cronin ran 5:59 minutes and sophomore Theo Olinkiewicz ran 6:14. Gulluscio finished the day running the 3,200-meter run in 11:19.76 minutes

The girls team traveled to Brentwood on January 17 for the Jim Howard Meet, the last regular meet of the season. Junior Emma Gallagher raced first to a time of 1:49.37 in the 600-meter run. Junior Lauren Gurney ran a very respectable 8.57 seconds in the 55-meter dash, while freshmen Olivia Overstreet ran 9.60 and Daria Kolmogorova ran a personal record (PR) of 9.94. Freshman Ariana Carter finished the night with the 300-meter dash in 52.27 seconds (PR).

On Saturday, January 19, the boys team traveled to Brentwood for the Boys League Championships. Gulluscio ran the 3,200-meter run in 11:30.16 minutes. Olinkiewicz ran the 1,600-meter run in 5:59.13 minutes. Lewis earned honors as League 5 Champion in the 600-meter run with a time of 2:40.29 minutes. Junior Alberto Morales and Hand ran the 55-meter dash in 9.90 and 8.33 seconds, respectively. In the 600-meter run, Payano ran 1:37.62, Kinsey ran 1:43.65 and Cronin ran 1:47.14. In the K300-meter dash, Payano ran 40.28, Kinsey ran 41.06, Morales ran 42.70 (PR), Gulluscio ran 43.96 (PR), Cronin ran 45.38 (PR) and Hand ran 51.42 seconds.

On Sunday, January 20, the girls team traveled to Brentwood for the Girls League Championships. In the 55-meter dash, Gurney ran 8.56 seconds (PR). Gallagher took third place overall in the 600-meter run with a time of 1:46.69 minutes. In the 300-meter dash Gallagher ran 49.89, Carter ran 51.11 (PR) and Overstreet ran 57.54 seconds.

The team of Gurney, Overstreet, Carter and Gallagher ran the 4-by-200-meter relay in 2:10.85 minutes.

Regular season competition for the girls team is now complete. For the top performers of the boys team, the next race is the Last Chance Meet on Sunday, January 27, an opportunity to drop their times and improve their seed times, i.e., best times of the season. For most Section XI athletes, the winter track season is over.

The Small Schools Team Championship is two weeks away, with the girls competing on February 2 and the boys on February 3.

At the Team Championships, only the top 24 athletes in the County compete. For the Indians, Emma Gallagher has qualified for the 600 meter run and Kal Lewis has qualified for the 600-, 1,000- and 1,600-meter runs.

