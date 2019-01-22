William Anderson

William “Bill” Anderson passed away peacefully on January 14, 2019 at East End Hospice Kanas Center in Westhampton Beach.

Bill was born February 28, 1940 in Deposit, New York to William A. and Vera (Burns) Anderson. He moved to Shelter Island in the mid-1960s after attending Bates College. He became a plumber, working first for several Shelter Island companies before going into business for himself. Anderson Plumbing & Heating served the plumbing needs of Shelter Island for 25 years with the motto: “Islanders Serving Islanders.”

Bill was a member of the Shelter Island Lions Club, Chamber of Commerce, Historical Society and Presbyterian Church.

He will be remembered, his family said, for his giving nature, his willingness to lend a hand, his gift of gab and storytelling, and his love of antique woodworking tools. His family will miss his easy smile and sense of humor, his quiet toughness and his love and support of family and friends. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Diane; five children, William Anderson, Thomas Anderson, Virginia Hansen, Charles Dickens, Kevin Dickens and their families; 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; sister Janet (Paul Pyers); niece Jennie Pyers and nephew Roy Pyers and their families.

A celebration of his life will be planned for the spring of 2019.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made in his memory to East End Hospice Kanas Center, 1 Meeting House Road, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978.

Sidney W. Dawson

Sidney W. Dawson, 93, passed away December 19 at his home in Longmont, Colorado. He was born May 4, 1925 in Brooklyn to Hannah Dawson. He grew up in Shelter Island. He enlisted in the Navy, serving from August 1943 to April 1946. He served aboard the USS Mona Island in the Pacific Theater and was honorably discharged a Pharmacist Mate 3rd Class.

From 1946 to 1951 he worked as a funeral director in Greenport. He married Jean Tasker, whom the family called “the love of his life,” on November 27, 1948 in Greenport. In 1952 they moved to Poughkeepsie where Sid started a career with IBM. In 1965, they moved to Boulder, Colorado. He retired from IBM in 1987 and moved to Longmont in 1998.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and his brother, Lester Schroeder.

Sid is survived by two daughters, Ruth Dawson in California and Deborah Derr (Clarence) in Longmont; two sons, Maddren Dawson and Michael Dawson, both in Longmont; brother Arvin “Dutch” Schroeder in Lincolnton, North Carolina; and seven grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of choice. Share condolences at ahlbergfuneralchapel.com.

Ernestine McHugh

Ernestine (Tina) McHugh passed away on January 13, 2019 in Mt. Sinai, New York. She was born on January 12, 1940 in Brooklyn, New York, the daughter of Elvira and Fred Grappone.

Tina was married to Brooke McHugh, who predeceased her. She was a beloved sister and loved all her family.

She is survived by a sister, Marie Madeline Hogan of Scottsdale, Arizona, and her sons Edmund, Thomas, John and Brian. She also leaves her nephew Jack and nieces Patsy, Kathie, Robin and her beloved friends Joseph and Victoria.

Tina worked as a bookkeeper in Amagansett for 30 years. She and Brooke had a home in Shelter Island on Big Ram Island. They loved boating and going to Orient Point with friends and family.

A Mass was held at Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Church on January 18 followed by interment at Our Lady of the Isle Cemetery. A luncheon followed at the Cooperage Inn restaurant at 2218 Sound Avenue, Baiting Hollow, New York.

Anthony J. Uhnak

Anthony J. “Tony” Uhnak of Shelter Island died at his home on January 9, 2019. He was 91.

Tony was born on September 27, 1927 in Rybnik, Czech Republic to Joseph and Mary (Izold) Uhnak. At the age of 10, he came to the United States aboard the SS Washington with his brothers Dominick and Paul. They made their home on Marc Street in New York City where he attended local schools.

At 17 he joined the United States Navy and served aboard the USS Columbus during World War II. He went from China to Japan and participated in the sinking of the Japanese Battleship Yamamoto in the Sea of Japan. He was honorably discharged in July 1946.

Tony worked in a factory and at various jobs until he became a groundskeeper at a camp in Haverstraw, New York. It was there he met Dorothy Goldstein, whom he married in 1950. From that union came a daughter, Tracy.

The family lived in Queens where Tony worked for American Electric Power. They later moved to Shelter Island. When Dorothy’s health declined, they engaged the home healthcare services of MaryAnn Blados, who cared for her for many years. It was Dorothy’s wish, his family said, that upon her passing, Tony marry MaryAnn. Dorothy passed in 2006 and Tony and MaryAnn were married the following year.

Tony was a collector of guns, enjoyed genealogy and good food, his family remembered. He could often be found outdoors, tinkering with machinery, with his faithful canine companion Zoe at his side.

Surviving is his wife MaryAnn; daughter Tracy; stepson Gary Blados and step-grandchildren Olivia, Madeline and Charlotte.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated on Tuesday, January 15 at Our Lady of the Isle Church, officiated by Father Peter DeSanctis. Interment is in Our Lady of the Isle Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to North Fork Animal Welfare League, PO Box 297, Southold, NY 11971.

The family wishes to acknowledge Ruth Green for the loving care given to Tony.

