Barbara “Buzz” Clark of Shelter Island died on January 20, 2019, at home surrounded by her family. She was 95 years old.

The family will receive friends on Friday, January 25 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the Shelter Island Funeral Home, 23 West Neck Road.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 26 at 11 a.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 32 North Ferry Road, officiated by the Reverend Robert Griffin.

