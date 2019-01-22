Varsity boys basketball team drops home game to Greenport

The boys varsity basketball team fell to Greenport 96-47 on Friday at the Shelter Island School.

Shelter Island outscored the Porters 22-18 in the first quarter. Greenport limited the Islanders to just five points in the next eight minutes and took a 36-27 lead into halftime.

In the third quarter, the Porters took control of the game. Led by the brilliant all-around play of point guard Akhee Anderson, who finished with 17 points, 11 assists, and 8 rebounds, Greenport went on a remarkable 39-6 run, coasting to their 11th consecutive victory.

Lucas Quiggley-Dunning led the Indians with 14 points. Dan Martin added 10. Greenport’s Jaxan Swann led all scorers with 26 points.

The loss dropped Shelter Island to 5-9 on the season and 3-4 in league play. With five games remaining in the regular season, the Indians are fifth place in League VII. Greenport sits atop the standings with a league record of 7-0 (12-1 overall).

On Tuesday afternoon, Shelter Island takes on fourth-place Pierson (3-3) at 5:45 p.m. at the Shelter Island School.

