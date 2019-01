Tuesday will be another cold, blustery day on Shelter Island, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Temperatures will reach near 30 degrees, but a stiff northwest wind at 16 to 21 mph will make it feel more like zero to 10 degrees below.

Clouds will move in tonight, according to the NWS, with temperatures rising to about 31 degrees by the wee hours of Wednesday. The winds will become calm at 5 to 7 mph.

