Alleged home invasion cases moved to county criminal court

On January 14, the cases of Kevin E. Calderon of the Bronx, Silvestro Mazzella of Yonkers, Livio J. Melo of the Bronx, all indicted on second degree burglary, were moved by Shelter Island Justice Court Judge Helen Rosenblum to Suffolk County Criminal Court.

The burglary charges stem from an alleged home invasion on the Island December 14. The defendants were arrested in Yonkers the next morning by Shelter Island Police Department officers, with assistance from the Yonkers Police Department.

The three defendants were arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court on December 16, and bail was set by Judge Rosenblum at $75,000 each.

The three men were then indicted January 2 by a Suffolk County Grand Jury.

Silvestro Mazzella was released on bail. Kevin Calderon and Livio Melo were remanded to Suffolk County Jail when they were unable to make bail.

They are due to appear before the Suffolk County Court on February 5.

