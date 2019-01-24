Island artist’s work on Sunday TV show

Island artist, actress and psychotherapist Susan Schrott’s work of art, “Sun Faces,” was featured on the CBS Sunday Morning news show on Sunday, January 20.

“I am thrilled and honored to have my artwork linked to the late Carol Channing episode,” Ms. Schrott said.

Ms. Schrott creates colorful “art textiles,” in hopes of “inspiring people and bringing a sense of hope, healing and renewal,” she told the Reporter earlier this year.

She has a textile studio in her home on the Island and is here every weekend during the year to work on her creations. Her art has been showcased in galleries around the country and in Israel. She regularly donates pieces to Mashomack Preserve and children’s hospitals in Israel.

Ms. Schrott serves on the board of the Joseph J. Theinert Memorial Fund and is a member of Artists of Shelter Island (ArtSI.)

Speaking about the Island, she noted that “there’s a sense of community and love and connection here that I’ve never experienced anywhere else. It’s been a place where my family has come together in the most joyful and simple way. People share with each other.”

Comments

comments