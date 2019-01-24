Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARRESTS

Subsequent to an investigation, Elijah J. Topliff, 18, of Shelter Island was found in possession of a quantity of marijuana on January 19. He was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of marijuana, issued a field appearance ticket and directed to appear at Justice Court at a later date.

On January 21, Fernando N. Mendoza Martinez, 25, of East Marion was stopped for a vehicle equipment violation on St. Mary’s Road. Subsequent to further investigation, he was arrested for aggravated unlicensed operation 3rd, and unlicensed operation. The defendant was processed at Shelter Island Police Department (SIPD) headquarters and released on $100 station house bail. He was given an appearance ticket and ordered to return to court at a later date.

SUMMONSES

Christopher D. Bolton of Shelter Island was ticketed on January 15 on North Ferry Road for having an uninspected vehicle and inadequate lights.

On January 18, Deybi Leustander Fabian Diaz of Shelter Island was ticketed on North Ferry Road for being an unlicensed operator and having an uninspected motor vehicle and inadequate lights. Upon further investigation it was determined that the driver was unlicensed with a prior conviction of same, and uninspected motor vehicle. The vehicle was seized under the Suffolk County Seizure Law and secured at the SIPD impound yard.

OTHER REPORTS

Police conducted distracted driving enforcement in the Center on January 15. On that date, a Heights caller reported for information purposes that an unknown person may have entered his residence.

Police conducted a DARE lesson for the 5th and 7th grade on January 16. On that date a HiLo caller reported a driver tossing litter from a vehicle. Police canvassed the area and were unable to locate the vehicle; they spoke with the caller and will follow up with further investigation.

A Silver Beach caller reported hearing someone knock on her door January 18. Police responded and spoke to a caretaker; the complainant was satisfied.

Police conducted radar enforcement in the Heights on January 19.

On January 20, police advised the Shelter Island Highway Department (SIHD) of flooded roadways at multiple locations. SIHD will deploy warning stanchions.

A Center caller that day reported a possible trespass by unknown person(s).

A caller reported a window open at a Silver Beach residence on that date. Police checked and found the window open and all other windows and doors secure. Police left a message for the owner and later assisted in securing the window.

Police investigated a report on January 20 of flames coming from a Heights residence. Police investigated and were unable to locate any structural fire. Upon further investigation it was determined a resident had lit an expired marine flare in the backyard.

A caller reported on January 21 observing on the South Ferry Terminal video that the safety gate at the South Ferry dock was open. Police responded to secure the gate and notified the owner.

A complainant told police on January 21 he was being harassed via mail to job sites.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

A deer was reported injured on January 16 in the Cartwright area; police dispatched the animal and contacted SIHD for removal.

A deer carcass was reported on January 19 near the beach. Police notified SIHD for removal.

A lost dog was reported in Hay Beach on January 20.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to two calls for assistance on January 16 and transported both patients to Eastern Long Island Hospital.

ALARMS

On January 18, police and the Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) responded to a smoke alarm in a West Neck basement. They found the house undergoing renovation and workers had set off the alarm. The owner was notified.

On January 20 a fire alarm was activated at a Silver Beach residence. The homeowner stated that she had burnt food in the oven; there were no further problems. SIFD was on the scene and determined that it was an appropriate alarm.

A basement fire was reported at a Silver Beach residence on January 20. Upon arrival, police and SIFD found burning towels had been placed outside the basement door by the homeowner. The fire had started via embers traveling down the chimney duct work and stopping at the ash dump in the basement. Several towels that were on a metal rack in front of the opening to the ash dump caught fire, activating smoke detectors.

SIFD members were on the scene to air out the residence using fans.

