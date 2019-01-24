What’s happening: January 24, 2019

Activities and events on Shelter Island.

THIS WEEK

YOUTH YOGA

Children in grades 6 to 12 can focus on yoga poses, breathing and self expression through music, art and games at the Shelter Island Rec Center with Kelci McIntosh. They will learn self respect and respect for others by learning in a supportive, social environment. If you have a mat please bring it. Children will be picked up by a Recreation Aide after school and brought over to the youth center. There is no need for a parent/guardian to be present. Class is Thursday, January 24, from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. $5 per child, per class. Details: (631) 749-0291.

NEXT WEEK

TALENT SHOW

Got talent? Shelter Island’s Got Talent, a talent show hosted by the Shelter Island PTSA, will take place at Shelter Island School on Friday, February 1, at 6 p.m. All community members are welcome to sign up and perform or just come and watch the showcase of talent. Details: [email protected]

FREE THE TREES

Join the crew at Mashomack Preserve to make a difference by helping remove vines that kill trees on Saturday, February 2, from 10 a.m. to noon. Bring work gloves. Water and snack provided. (631) 749-1001.

TEA PARTY

Anglophiles rejoice for the Masterpiece Theatre Tea Party on Tuesday, February 5, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Shelter Island Library. Enjoy a spot of tea and some light refreshments as we screen the much-loved program “Home Fires,” which tells the story of a rural English town on the verge of World War II. As two powerful women struggle to put aside their differences in The Women’s Institute, a community learns to unite amidst the chaos and uncertainty of wartime. A story of courage, friendship, and holding onto light in our darkest moments. Reservations are required. Sign up at the Circulation Desk.

COMING UP

BATTLE OF THE BRAINS

Friday Night Dialogues features fourth annual Battle of the Brains Trivia Contest at Shelter Island Library on Friday, February 8, at 7 p.m. at Shelter Island Library. Bob DeStefano is hosting this fun and popular event. Sign up at the Circulation Desk in teams of 4. Featuring refreshments for all and prizes for the top team.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 9

Ice hockey lovers, of all ages are welcome to join the Shelter Island Rec Center for a bus trip to see the NY Islanders take on the Colorado Avalanche at Barclays Center. Bus leaves from South Ferry/North Haven at 9:30 a.m., game is at 1 p.m. Fee: $65 per person for residents, $75 for non-residents, includes ticket and bus. Children must be accompanied by an adult. (631) 749-0291.

Crafting

The basics of calligraphy from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Shelter Island Library. A class for anyone who would like to learn the basics of calligraphy as well as those who have previous experience. Emphasis will be placed on the Italic alphabet, different pen angles, slope of letters and proportions between capitals and lower case letters along with safe joins and spacing between individual letters and, finally, the completed word. Sign up is required and space is limited. Materials fee: $10.

Family Fun

Build a bird feeder workshop, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Check out Mashomack Manor House and help our feathered friends by building a bird feeder. Enjoy hot chocolate, cider and doughnuts. (631) 749-1001.

All ages art

Happy Accidents, a Bob Ross paint-along at 2 p.m. at Shelter Island Library. Learn to paint like TV’s Bob Ross of the iconic “Joy of Painting” show. We’ll paint along with Bob (on a big screen) as he creates a wintry landscape. All ages are welcome but we must limit this program to 10 students ages 12 and up. Register at the Circulation Desk. We will be painting “Shades of Gray” which was done in a previous program. Free.

SUMMER PROGRAM REGISTRATION

Sylvester Manor is gearing up for another fun year of its Summer Youth Program. Kids enjoy planting and harvesting vegetables, preparing foods with the produce they have grown, learning about the history of the Manor, and engaging in art, music and animal-related activities. Registration opens online on February 1. Programs are available for Little Sprouts (ages 3 and 4) and Young Farmers (ages 5 to 7). Both programs run Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon and are available weekly July 1 through August 16. For details, email Caroline Scudder at [email protected]

NY ISLANDERS GAME

FRIENDS OF MUSIC RETURNS

The Shelter Island Friends of Music presents The Shtrykov/Tanaka duo at Shelter Island Presbyterian Church on Sunday, February 17, at 3 p.m. Two sensationally gifted virtuosi and internationally acclaimed prizewinners will perform with a reception to follow. Free, donations appreciated.

CELEBRATE SYLVESTER MANOR

Celebrate and support Sylvester Manor during an evening of cocktails in support of its upcoming season and to celebrate the past 10 years. This fundraiser will be held at the Brooklyn Historical Society on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Tickets will be available soon. Contact Courtney Wingate at [email protected] for more details.

