Shelter Island Justice Court reports

REPORTER FILE PHOTO Shelter Island Justice Court

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on January 14, 2019, as reported by the court.

Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt was on the bench.

Except where indicated, the following defendants pleaded guilty to the charges as noted and were also assessed a state surcharge.

Jose R. Argueta of Huntington, to a parking violation, fined $100 plus $25.
Hammad A. Bhatti of Coram, to a parking violation, fined $175 plus $25.

Robert M. Herrick of Shelter Island, to facilitating unlicensed operation, fined $207 plus $93. Charges of a stop sign violation and unlicensed driving were covered by the plea.

William J. Hollywood of Yonkers, to driving while intoxicated, fined $500 plus $400, with a 6-month license revoke, 12-month ignition interlock device and 12-month conditional discharge. Also fined $100 plus $125 after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct.

Alexander J. Lynch of East Hampton, to a turn signal violation, which covered charges of imprudent speed and passing where not permitted, fined $57 plus $93.

Sixteen cases were adjourned to later dates in the court calendar, 13 at the request of defendants or their attorneys and three at the request of the court.

