Shelter Island Justice Court reports

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on January 14, 2019, as reported by the court.

Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt was on the bench.

Except where indicated, the following defendants pleaded guilty to the charges as noted and were also assessed a state surcharge.

Jose R. Argueta of Huntington, to a parking violation, fined $100 plus $25.

Hammad A. Bhatti of Coram, to a parking violation, fined $175 plus $25.

Robert M. Herrick of Shelter Island, to facilitating unlicensed operation, fined $207 plus $93. Charges of a stop sign violation and unlicensed driving were covered by the plea.

William J. Hollywood of Yonkers, to driving while intoxicated, fined $500 plus $400, with a 6-month license revoke, 12-month ignition interlock device and 12-month conditional discharge. Also fined $100 plus $125 after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct.

Alexander J. Lynch of East Hampton, to a turn signal violation, which covered charges of imprudent speed and passing where not permitted, fined $57 plus $93.

Sixteen cases were adjourned to later dates in the court calendar, 13 at the request of defendants or their attorneys and three at the request of the court.

