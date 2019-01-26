What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 354.

Elizabeth Lechmanski wrote to us with the correct identification of last week’s mystery photo (see below).

“That is the sign for the neighborhood being built where St. Gabriel’s used to be,” Liz wrote.

Nancy Walther and Giovanna Ketcham called and Sally Winston checked in correctly from “Brrrr, here in southwest Florida.”

Tom Speeches, closer to home, also identified the luxury residential development rising on the shores of Coecles Harbor where St. Gabriel’s Retreat Center once stood.

Property owner Richard Hogan purchased the 25-acre site from the Passionist Fathers in April 2015 for $15.1 million. The town approved an eight-lot subdivision that includes five house lots with one having a legal right to add a guesthouse, and two homeowner association parcels — a boathouse near a community dock and a tennis facility and storage barn.

