Prose & Comments: Step up for your team this summer

AMBROSE CLANCY PHOTO

Now that we’ve all relaxed, completely content in the knowledge that yes, the Bucks are back, and that we do have a baseball team on Shelter Island after all, guess what? We have to house them!

Twenty-nine players and coaches have to live somewhere on-Island during the June-July season. We have located spots for nine so far. But that leaves 20 to find!

So how about it, everybody? Who’s stepping up to the plate?

I’ve housed a Buck every season since the team originally began, so I have some experience to speak from. First of all, it’s fun. It puts you close to what’s happening on the field any time you go to a game.

You get to hear all the gossip, always amusing, and then practically speaking, if you’re on in years as I am and live alone as I do, there’s someone on hand to change a light bulb! It’s true you have to ask three times, but that’s just because they’re teenage — for the most part — young men.

If you have a future baseball player in the family, then housing a Buck might really be a way to go. Not only does that child and/or grandchild get a free week of baseball camp in East Hampton, ($950 to non-host families) but he/she has an interesting older brother, at least for a while.

And that “a while,” is worth noting. It’s not really a major commitment; if it turns out you don’t like it, for whatever reason, it’s over in a matter of weeks. And split scheduling is possible. If you can only do a month, let us know; the likelihood is we can find a family to do the rest.

Please note, as well, that with new leadership in the Hampton Collegiate Baseball League hierarchy, there are new benefits. Families who house players will receive $200 a month as a stipend; the League is a nonprofit entity, so there will be a tax deduction as well, should the host family choose to take it. Four hundred dollars may not be a world shaking sum, but it’s not peanuts, either.

So, that’s where we stand, people. Now’s the time to pitch in, Island-wide We can only have a team if we can house that team. So please, step forward. Call Frank Emmett at (631) 749-4251, or me at (631) 749-0802 if you have any questions at all.

And let’s talk. Let’s get this done. It’s not rocket science. We just have to do it.

And we can!

— Carol Galligan is part of The Shelter Island Bucks management team.

