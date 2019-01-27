Shelter Island Reporter obituary: George H. Blados

George H. Blados, 78, died on January 13, 2019.

He was born on December 12, 1941 to Anton and Jennie Blados in Greenport.

George led an interesting and varied life, his family recalled.

His primary occupation was that of an Island farmer with his father.

He spent several years working on family fishing boats out of Montauk, as well as joining the Shelter Island Fire Department around 1959. He had 28 years invested in thedepartment, and after becoming an active veteran, he continued to supply the annual Chicken Barbecue with fresh produce.

George also joined the Shelter Island Police Department in 1966 as a constable. He worked at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club for a number of years as a groundskeeper, and then moved on to Goat Hill (Shelter Island Country Club) until his retirement in 2007.

George was recalled by his family as an avid golfer, an outstanding bowler, great hunter, fisherman and pilot, flying out of Klenawicus airfield on Shelter Island.

George was predeceased by his longtime love Barbara Wilcox, his parents, and brother Edwin.

He is survived by his sister, Maryann Blados Uhnak, nephews Gary Blados, Stanley Blados, niece Carleen Washington and their families, as well as his stepchildren Debra Leonard, David Sabal and wife Nikki, their children Mykie Branham, Christian Tanner, Alex Sabal and grandson Damian Tanner.

The family plans to hold a celebration of George’s life in the spring.

