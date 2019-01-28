Boater safety courses begin in March

This week’s anticipated frigid weather may make spring feel far off, but the Peconic Bay Power Squadron is gearing up for the boating season, scheduling boater safety education courses beginning in March.

An initial session is scheduled on Saturday, March 9, at Pace’s Dock at Strong’s Water Club, 2255 Wickham Avenue in Mattituck. It will provide essential information for new boaters as well as brush-up material for experienced boaters.

The course continues on Saturday, March 16 and covers boating law, use of safety equipment, safe boating practices, navigation, handling boating emergencies, use of personal watercraft, charts, GPS devices and trailering. Both sessions begin at 8 a.m.

Participants will receive a 244-page American’s Boating Course manual, and after completion of the two-part course, a certificate that many insurance companies recognize with a discount in rates.

Students must be at least 10 years old on or before March 16, and those born on or after May 1, 1996, must obtain a certificate if they are using mechanically propelled vessels.

The cost of the program is $50.

Applicants may register by calling Vince Mauceri at 631 725 3679 to determine if there are still openings in the March classes or when future courses will be scheduled.

