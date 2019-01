An early, overcast sky will make way for a sunny and cold Monday for Shelter Island, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The high temperature will reach 34 degrees, but it will feel more like 20 to 25 degrees with winds from the north at 7 to 14 mph.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, according to the NWS, with a low around 28 degrees. The wind will shift to the northwest at 7 to 9mph, keeping the wind chill at 20 to 25 degrees.

