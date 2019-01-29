Correction and update on alleged December home invasion

A brief on the alleged home invasion and burglary of an Island residence in the January 14 edition of the Reporter said that Silvestro Mazzella, one of three defendants in the case, was released on bail.

That is incorrect. Mr. Mazzella, along with Livio J. Melo and Kevin E. Calderon, are in Suffolk County Jail after failing to make bail.

In an update on the case, Shelter Island Police Department Detective Sergeant Jack Thilberg told the Reporter Tuesday morning that a fourth person involved in the alleged crimes was being sought.

“Upon that arrest,” Detective Sergeant Thilberg said, “the case will be re-presented to a Grand Jury for their review.”

Mr. Mazzella, 70, of Yonkers, Mr. Calderon, 26, of the Bronx, and Mr. Melo, 27, also of the Bronx, were arrested last month by the Shelter Island Police Department with assistance from the Yonkers Police Department.

Sources close to the investigation said that nothing learned so far can tie this case to that of the March 2018 home invasion of Reverend Canon Paul Wancura’s home in Silver Beach, which resulted in the death of the 87-year-old minister a month later.

According to police, on the night of December 14, 2018, a 911 call was fielded reporting a home invasion in the Center. A female in the residence said she was being held at gunpoint by several male suspects, who then fled, police said.

Police responded and said the victim was “emotionally distraught.”

She was transported by Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services to Eastern Long Island Hospital for evaluation.

Officers collected preliminary evidence that led them to Yonkers, where the three suspects were detained and brought back to Shelter Island for arraignment.

They were indicted on second-degree burglary charges and imprisoned in Suffolk County Jail awaiting trial.

