Weather Service: Wintry mix on the way for Shelter Island

A mix of snow and rain is on the way for Shelter Island within the next 24 hours, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Today will be cloudy with a high of about 40 degrees, with winds from the southeast at 7 to 10 mph, and gusting as high as 24 mph. The stiff breezes will bring wind chill values between 20 and 30 degrees.

The NWS says there’s a 50 percent chance of rain later this afternoon.

Late tonight, as the temperature falls, snow will move in, with little or no accumulation.

Temperatures will be in the low 20s tonight, according to the NWS, with the wind remaining strong from the southeast.

