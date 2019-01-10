Sylvester Manor’s 2019 concert season kick starts with an evening of world-class bluegrass music featuring the Slocan Ramblers at the Shelter Island School auditorium on Saturday, January 19, at 7:30 p.m.; doors open at 7.

Oftentimes a band brought in to the House Concert series at Sylvester Manor goes on to become an established act on the national and international scene. We’re happy to say that this is exactly what happened with one of Canada’s top contemporary bluegrass bands, the Slocan Ramblers. In late April 2017, the Ramblers packed the Manor Music Rooms for two dynamite sets, leaving the audience shouting for more. Now, having signed with Nashville’s KCA Artists, the band is touring extensively on this continent and across the pond, wrapping up a twenty-date UK tour this month.

Winners of the Edmonton Folk Fest Emerging Artist Award in 2015 and nominated for the Canadian Folk Music Awards 2016 Traditional Album of the Year, the Slocan Ramblers released their third album, Queen City Jubilee, in June of 2018. Of that effort Songlines Magazine (UK) writes, “contemporary bluegrass at its very best…this album could be the one that propels them to the forefront of the acoustic roots scene.”

Bluegrass Unlimited says “If you’ve grown tired of the same old sounds, here’s a band that reinvents a genre.”

This inventive young band plays with authority and passion, respecting the roots while at the same time pushing the envelope, and Sylvester Manor is thrilled to welcome back the same dynamic quartet that brought the house down in 2017 with band members mandolinist Adrian Gross, banjoist Frank Evans, guitarist Darryl Poulsen and Alistair Whitehead on double bass.

Don’t miss what has become an annual post-holiday Shelter Island tradition! Reserved seats for the Slocan Ramblers are $25 to $40 and are available for purchase by visiting sylvestermanor.org/concerts or by calling the Manor at (631) 749-0626.

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm was once a Native American hunting and fishing ground and, since 1652, has been home to 11 generations of its original European settler family. Over time, the place has been transformed from a slaveholding provisioning plantation to an Enlightenment-era farm, then to a pioneering food industrialist’s estate and today to an organic educational farm responsive to, and supported by, our neighbors and friends worldwide.

The Manor team envisions a farm, a community, and a world where people celebrate food, arts, and inventiveness in the everyday, with a spirit of fairness and joy. For more information, visit sylvestermanor.org.

