Island calendar: January 10, 2019

EVERY WEEK

50+ drop-in basketball, Sundays, noon to 2 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in basketball, Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in soccer, Tuesdays, 8:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in volleyball, Wednesdays, 7 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., St. Mary’s.

Alignment & Base Exercise, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Youth Center, Legion Hall, $5.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Artist’s Way, a spiritual path to higher creativity with June Shatken. Wednesdays, 4:30, library.

Caregiver class, Tuesdays, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Crafting for kids, Saturdays, 11 a.m., Shelter Island Library. (631) 749-0042.

English as a Second Language, Thursdays, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., library. For adults, free, with Teri Piccozzi.

Essentrics, low impact workout with Laury Dowd, Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Functional Fitness, with Maggie Davis. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Kahootin’ Tuesday, for young adults, 3 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Quiz’s, trivia, fun.

Knitting and crocheting club, Mondays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Knitting club, Thursdays, 4:30 p.m., library.

Lego challenges, for kids, Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m. Shelter Island Library. (631) 749-0042

Mah jongg club, Monday at 10:00 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger (631) 749-8805.

Open gym, for grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m., sign in by 8. School. (631) 749-0309.

Pickle ball, at the school courts, Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise with Julia Weisenberg. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays, 6 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker table, Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior Mah jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration, young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group, grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Watercolor class, with June Shatken. Thursdays, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Yoga, gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga, hatha flow with Lila Piccozzi. Saturdays, 11 a.m.-noon. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga story time, for children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Youth Yoga, for ages 6 to 12 with Kelci McIntosh. Thursdays, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba, with Susan Binder and Melanie Matz. Mondays, 5:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 a.m. and Saturdays at 9:15 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Gold, with Susan Binder. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, JANUARY 10

Hot Cocoa Documentaries, for kids, 2:30 p.m., Shelter Island Library. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 11

Friday Fun, for kids, 2:30 p.m., Shelter Island Library. (631) 749-0042.

Friday Night Dialogues, meet audiobook narrator Gerard Doyle who has won numerous AudioFile Earphones Awards at 7 p.m. at the Shelter Island Library. Join to hear about the art of narration from one of the best in the business. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 12

Crafting, winter paper cutting at the Shelter Island Library at 11 a.m. Join Rachel Foster in creating beautiful winter-themed cutouts. Class limited to 12. Sign up is required. Free. (631) 749-0042.

Winter Wildlife, seabirds and seals, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Join Mike Laspia, former Mashomack Preserve Director, for a truck tour to search for seals and winter birds in Gardiner’s Bay. Ages 12 – adult. (631) 749-1001.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 13

Messiah Sing, the Shelter Island Community Chorus is hosting the Fourth Annual Handel’s Messiah Sing at 3 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Featuring 11 choruses and a number of solos sung by guest singers, led by conductor Suzanne Nicoletti and accompanied by two pianos and by the organ for the Hallelujah Chorus. Light refreshments will follow in the Community Room. Details: Peter Vielbig, (609) 306-1114 or email [email protected]

MONDAY, JANUARY 14

Mystery book club, at the Shelter Island Library discusses “Full Dark House” by Christopher Fowler at 5 p.m. Police detectives Arthur Bryant and John May of the Peculiar Crimes Unit, have been partners for decades. When Bryant is blown up in an explosion at headquarters, May is reminded of the day the detectives first met as young men. (631) 749-0042.

Board meeting, Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 15

Super Bowl snacks, it’s time to make crowd-pleasing dishes to enjoy as you cheer on your team at 5:30 at the Shelter Island Library. Try foods fit for an epic celebration.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 17

Resolutions, “Beyond Resolutions: Tips for Creating Lasting Change” with Jeanne Marie Merkel at the Shelter Island Library from 6 to 7:30 p.m. In this experiential workshop, Ms. Merkel, a Certified Life Transition Coach, will share tips for creating lasting change, and guide participants in creating a plan of action for realizing a personal goal. Free, registration required. (631) 749-0042.

Blood drive, from 2 to 8 p.m. at EMS Headquarters on Manwaring Road. Each pint of blood can help as many as three patients. For an appointment, call Judy Meringer at (631) 749-0291 or email [email protected] Walk-ins are welcome.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 18

Documentary, the Shelter Island Library will screen the documentary “Always at the Carlyle: New York’s Most Glamorous (and Discreet) Hotel” at 7 p.m. The film brings to life the untold stories of the legendary New York hotel from its own employees and top guests like George Clooney, Anthony Bourdain, Anjelica Huston and more. Critic Richard Roeper wrote: “[An] insightful and occasionally revealing look at the 88-year-old Manhattan institution where the rich and famous enjoy being rich and famous.” Admission is free, but donations are sincerely appreciated. Details: (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 19

Classics book club, discusses “Our Mutual Friend” by Charles Dickens at 11 a.m. at the Shelter Island Library. Dickens’ last novel, about the corrupting influence of money, is a biting satire of social analysis. The savage economic inequality of 1860s London provides the backdrop to one of Dickens’ most sophisticated works.

Bluegrass concert, Sylvester Manor’s 2019 concert series kicks off with the Slocan Ramblers Bluegrass Winter Concert from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. This bluegrass band is rooted in tradition, fearlessly creative and possesses a bold, dynamic sound. The concert will take place at Shelter Island School and admission is $25 to $40. sylvestermanor.org.

MONDAY, MARCH 11

Board meeting, Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

MONDAY, APRIL 8

Board meeting, Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

MONDAY, MAY 13

Board meeting, Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

MONDAY, JUNE 10

Board meeting, Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

MONDAY, JULY 8

Board meeting, Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

MONDAY, AUGUST 12

Board meeting, Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

Board meeting, Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 21

Board meeting, Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 18

Board meeting, Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 9

Board meeting, Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

January 12: Dering Harbor Board meeting, Village Hall, 9 a.m.

January 14: Second school budget meeting followed by monthly Board of Education meeting in BOE conference room, 6 p.m.

January 14: Conservation Advisory Board, 7:30 p.m.

January 15: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

January 16: ZBA work session, 7:30 p.m.

Comments

comments