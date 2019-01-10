Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

On December 31, David J. Giuseppone of Shelter Island was ticketed on North Ferry Road for operating a motor vehicle while using a mobile phone.

On that date, Clara del Carmen Revera Gomez of Greenport was stopped on North Ferry Road and given a summons for no/insufficient tail lamps and unlicensed operation.

OTHER REPORTS

On December 31, police responded to a domestic dispute at a Center residence.

Police conducted radar enforcement and distracted driving enforcement in the Center on January 1.

On January 1, a caller reported two hunters dressed in black with crossbows in the Heights. Police interviewed a man who said he and his son were shooting a youth-style crossbow at a nearby target; they agreed to leave the premises.

On January 3, police responded to a 911 investigation in Hay Beach. The house was secure and no one appeared to be home. Police contacted the owners who were off the Island. They were advised to call Verizon and report a faulty landline.

A Center caller reported an individual operating in an intoxicated condition on January 3.

On January 5, police assisted a Center caller from floor to chair; no medical attention was requested. A caretaker was notified.

On January 7, a patrolling officer found the exit gate fully open at the Recycling Center. The area was searched and no signs of criminal behavior were found; the gate was secured.

On January 7, police conducted distracted driving enforcement in the Center.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

On January 5, a Silver Beach caller reported an injured goose. The responding officer dispatched and removed the deceased waterfowl.

On January 7, a Center caller reported a deer ensnared on his property. The responding officer found a dead deer stuck in a wooden gate. The Shelter Island Highway Department was notified and removed the carcass.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to calls for assistance on December 31 and January 3, 6 and 7. Five patients were transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital.

ALARMS

On January 7, an interior motion alarm was set off at a Hay Beach residence. Police responded and found all secure; the homeowner was notified.

On January 7, a Center residence had a front door motion alarm activation. Police checked and found all secure.

