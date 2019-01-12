What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 354.

Last week’s mystery photo was a tough one (see below), with many respondents thinking it was a liquor store or another establishment on Bridge Street.

Only Tom Speeches got it right, writing: “This week’s photo is the front entrance of the North Fork Animal Hospital/Shelter Island clinic. The original building was built in the 1960s and was Dot’s Liquor Store, run by the Avona family.”

We’re still researching Christopher Stone’s comment on our Facebook page: “Was that the old Parrots of the World?”

Comments

comments