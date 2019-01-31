Island calendar: January 31, 2019

EVERY WEEK

50+ drop-in basketball, Sundays, noon to 2 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in basketball, Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in soccer, Tuesdays, 8:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in volleyball, Wednesdays, 7 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., St. Mary’s.

Alignment & Base Exercise, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Youth Center, Legion Hall, $5.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Artist’s Way, a spiritual path to higher creativity with June Shatken. Wednesdays, 4:30, library.

Caregiver class, Tuesdays, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Crafting for kids, Saturdays, 11 a.m., Shelter Island Library. (631) 749-0042.

English as a Second Language, Thursdays, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., library. For adults, free, with Teri Piccozzi.

Essentrics, low impact workout with Laury Dowd, Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Functional Fitness, with Maggie Davis. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Kahootin’ Tuesday, for young adults, 3 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Quiz’s, trivia, fun.

Knitting and crocheting club, Mondays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Knitting club, Thursdays, 4:30 p.m., library.

Lego challenges, for kids, Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m. Shelter Island Library. (631) 749-0042

Mah jongg club, Monday at 10:00 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger (631) 749-8805.

Open gym, for grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m., sign in by 8. School. (631) 749-0309.

Pickle ball, at the school courts, Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise with Julia Weisenberg. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays, 6 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker table, Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior Mah jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration, young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group, grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Watercolor class, with June Shatken. Thursdays, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Yoga, gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga, hatha flow with Lila Piccozzi. Saturdays, 11 a.m.-noon. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga story time, for children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Youth Yoga, for ages 6 to 12 with Kelci McIntosh. Thursdays, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba, with Susan Binder and Melanie Matz. Mondays, 5:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 a.m. and Saturdays at 9:15 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Gold, with Susan Binder. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

EVENTS

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 1

Got talent? Shelter Island’s Got Talent, a talent show hosted by the Shelter Island PTSA, will take place at Shelter Island school at 6 p.m. All community members are welcome to sign up and perform or just come and watch the showcase of talent. Application forms are available at the front desk at the school. Details: [email protected]

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 2

Free the Trees, 10 a.m. to noon. Join the crew at Mashomack Preserve to make a difference, help remove vines that kill trees. Bring work gloves. Water and snack provided. (631) 749-1001.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 5

Masterpiece Theatre Tea Party, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Shelter Island Library. Anglophiles rejoice! Enjoy a spot of tea and some light refreshments as we screen the much-loved program Home Fires, which tells the story of a rural English town on the verge of World War II. As two powerful women struggle to put aside their differences in The Women’s Institute, a community learns to unite amidst the chaos and uncertainty of wartime. A story of courage, friendship, and holding onto light in our darkest moments. Reservations are required. Sign up at the Circulation Desk.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 8

Family fun, it’s Friday Fun at the library at 2:30 p.m. featuring Wii-U.

Meeting, Shelter Island Friends of the Library Meeting at 5 p.m. at the library.

Friday Night Dialogues, featuring fourth annual Battle of the Brains Trivia Contest at 7 p.m. at Shelter Island Library. Bob DeStefano is hosting this fun and popular event. Sign up at the Circulation Desk in teams of 4. Featuring refreshments for all and prizes for the top team.

Board meeting, Shelter Island Library Board of Trustees Meeting at 7 p.m. at the library.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 9

Ice hockey lovers, of all ages are welcome to join the Shelter Island Rec Center for a bus trip to see the NY Islanders take on the Colorado Avalanche at Barclays Center. Bus leaves from South Ferry/North Haven at 9:30 a.m., game is at 1 p.m. Fee: $65 per person for residents, $75 for non-residents, includes ticket and bus. Children must be accompanied by an adult. (631) 749-0291.

Crafting, calligraphy at 11 a.m. at Shelter Island Library. A class for anyone who would like to learn the basics of calligraphy as well as those who have previous experience. Emphasis will be placed on the Italic alphabet, different pen angles, slope of letters and proportions between capitals and lower case letters along with safe joins and spacing between individual letters and, finally, the completed word. Sign-up is required and space is limited. Materials fee: $10.

Family Fun, build a bird feeder workshop, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Check out Mashomack Manor House and help our feathered friends by building a bird feeder. Enjoy hot chocolate, cider and doughnuts. (631) 749-1001.

All ages art, Happy Accidents, a Bob Ross paint-along at 2 p.m. at Shelter Island Library. Learn to paint like TV’s Bob Ross of the iconic “Joy of Painting” show. We’ll paint along with Bob (on a big screen) as he creates a wintry landscape. All ages are welcome but we must limit this program to 10 students ages 12 and up. Register at the Circulation Desk. We will be painting “Shades of Gray” which was done in a previous program. Free.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 12

Crafting, it’s Crafternoon Tuesday at the Shelter Island Library at 3 p.m.

Book club, at 5 p.m. at Shelter Island Library to discuss “Prayers the Devil Answers” by Sharyn McCrumb. Suddenly thrust into the role of primary caretaker for her family following the tragic death of her husband, Ellie Robbins is appointed to serve out his term as sheriff of their rural Tennessee mountain town. The year is 1936 and her role is largely symbolic, except for the one task that only a sheriff can do: execute a convicted prisoner.

Documentary night, at 7 p.m. at Shelter Island Library featuring “Last Train Home” in honor of Chinese New Year (February 5th). Every spring, China’s 130 million migrant workers travel back to their home villages for the holiday. This exodus is the world’s largest human migration. Working over several years, Director Lixin Fan travelled with a couple who embarked on these annual treks for almost two decades. The New York Times described “Last Train Home” as “a beautifully shot, haunting and haunted large scale portrait.”

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 13

Kids fun, it’s Slime time at the Shelter Island Library at 3 p.m.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 14

Valentine’s Day, stop by the Shelter Island Library at 3 p.m. to decorate Valentine’s Day cupcakes.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 16

Family games, at 2 p.m. at Shelter Island Library. Got cabin fever? Get out of the house and come play board games with us. Serge Pierro, Shelter Islander and editor of Game Night magazine will be there. Featuring a selection of games for all ages and we’ll serve refreshments. Registration requested but not required.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 17

Concert, Shelter Island Friends of Music presents The Shtrykov/Tanaka duo. Two sensationally gifted virtuosi and internationally acclaimed prizewinners at Shelter Island Presbyterian Church at 3 p.m. Reception to follow. Free, donations appreciated. Shelterislandfriendsofmusic.org.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 19

Cookbook club, at 5:30 p.m. at Shelter Island Library. It’s international night for the cookbook club; enjoy the varied and exciting cuisines of the world.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 21

Kid’s Winter Break Workshop, at Mashomack Preserve, 2 to 3:30 p.m. What’s out and about in the “dead of winter?” Hike, look for tracks, learn how animals survive and make a snack. Grades K and up. (631) 749-1001.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 22

Stress relief, breathing and movement for stress relief at 10:30 a.m. at Shelter Island Library. Cultivate space for positive transformation by releasing stress and tension in the mind and body. Class offers breathing exercises, gentle movements to encourage muscle relaxation and silent meditation with instructor Jennifer Squires. Bring a mat, sign-up required. Fee: $5.

Friday Night Dialogues, 7 p.m. at Shelter Island Library featuring Christopher Verga, Ph.D., author of “Civil Rights on Long Island.” Long Island’s role in the civil rights movement has been largely overlooked. In an illustrated lecture, Professor Verga, will trace Long Island’s civil rights history. Long Island had the largest slave population in the North, a large Ku Klux Klan presence, a history of disenfranchisement, as well as school and housing discrimination. Professor Verga will also explore the efforts of Congress of Racial Equality (CORE) and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) in fighting racial barriers with civil disobedience. Professor Verga teaches American History at Suffolk County Community College. He earned his doctorate in education from St. John’s University. His upcoming book is entitled “Saving Fire Island from Robert Moses.”

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 23

Classics book club, 11 a.m. at Shelter Island Library discussing “Giovanni’s Room” by James Baldwin. This 1956 novel focuses on David, an expatriate American in Paris who struggles with his love for both a man and a woman. This moving work explores the mysteries of love and passion and the tension between impulse and conventional morality.

Shakespeare in the community, 12:30 p.m. at Shelter Island Library discussing “Two Gentlemen of Verona.” This comedy is thought to be one of Shakespeare’s earliest works and is rarely performed. Themes of love, betrayal and disguise are woven through this tale of two friends in love with the same woman. Beck Cole leads the discussion. New members are welcome. Pick up copies of the play at the Circulation Desk.

Mashomack Point, a tour of the Katherine Ordway Wildlife Refuge, 1 to 4 p.m. Mashomack Point is open for a guided walk just once a year. Explore this unique area’s woodlands, kettles, and fields, culminating with a breathtaking view of Northwest Harbor. (631) 749-1001.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 25

Mystery book club, 5 p.m. at Shelter Island Library discussing The Tourist by Olen Steinhauer. Details: [email protected].

SATURDAY, APRIL 13

Hay Beach Spring Meeting, at St. Mary’s Hall from 2 to 4 p.m. Guest speaker will be Gordon Gooding, chair of the Community Land Preservation Fund, speaking on its goals, acquisition process, water quality, a list of the current properties and their locations and future plans. All residents of Hay Beach are welcome.

Concert, Shelter Island Friends of Music presents pianist Peter Dugan, guest host of National Public Radio, “From the Top.” At Shelter Island Presbyterian Church at 8 p.m. Free. Peterduganpiano.com, shelterislandfriendsofmusic.org.

SATURDAY, JUNE 1

Concert, Shelter Island Friends of Music presents vocalist Alejandra Sandoval, top prizewinner XXIV National Opera Competition in Mexico. At Shelter Island Presbyterian Church at 8 p.m. Free. Alejandrasandoval.com, shelterislandfriendsofmusic.org.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

Concert, Shelter Island Friends of Music presents vocalist Jakub Jozef Orlinski, winner XXIV Grand Finals Metropolitan National Auditions. At Shelter Island Presbyterian Church at 8 p.m. Free. Jakubjozeforlinski.com, shelterislandfriendsofmusic.org.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 13

Concert, Shelter Island Friends of Music presents a four virtuosi cello collaboration featuring Ani Kalayjian (anikalayjian.com),Laura Metcalf (laurametcalf.com), Andrew Yee (attaccaquartet.com) and Caleb van der Swaagh (calebvanderswaagh.com). At Shelter Island Presbyterian Church at 3 p.m. Free. Shelterislandfriendsofmusic.org.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

February 5: Taylor’s Island Preservation and Management Committee Meeting, 10 a.m.

February 11: Shelter Island Library board meeting, at library, 7 p.m.

February 25: Board of Fire Commissioners meeting, Center Firehouse, 7:30 p.m.

