Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARREST

On January 27, Graeme A. Baker, 28, of Shelter Island was arrested in Greenport on an arrest warrant issued by the Shelter Island Justice Court. The defendant was processed at Shelter Island Police headquarters and released on $500 station house bail. An appearance ticket was issued directing the defendant to appear at Justice Court at a future date.

SUMMONSES

On January 23, Daniel L. Spring of Mastic received a summons for driving with inadequate lights on North Ferry Road.

On January 25, Braulio I. Garcia Galarza of Lakewood, Washington was ticketed on North Ferry Road for speeding 52 mph in a 30 mph zone and failure to keep right.

OTHER REPORTS

On January 23, a police officer provided D.A.R.E. lesson #2 to the 5th and 7th grade.

Also, 10th graders had lunch with an officer as part of an ongoing program. On that date, police investigated a report involving a stop work order by the building inspector at a Heights location. The inspector advised that the caller needed to file for a building permit.

That day, a Silver Beach caller reported a man at her door who appeared disoriented. Police escorted the subject back to his own residence.

Police conducted distracted driving enforcement in the Center on January 24.

On January 25, officers conducted radar enforcement in the Center.

On January 26 a North Ferry worker reported finding a backpack left in the cabin of the Menantic. Police located identifying information in the backpack and attempted to notify the owner.

On January 27, police notified the Shelter Island Highway Department (SIHD) of icy road conditions at the S-turns on North Ferry Road. The SIHD responded and sanded the road.

The Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) responded to a possible hazardous condition at a HiLo location on January 28 and found gasoline leaking from a vehicle, but only when running. SIFD disconnected the battery and assisted the caller to contact AAA.

Police conducted a well being check in West Neck on that date.

An incident at the Preschool in the Center was investigated on January 28.

A Center caller on January 28 reported water flowing from a residence into the street. Police responded and found water being pumped from an inground pool. The officer disconnected the pump and notified the pool company.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

On January 22, an officer responded to a report of an injured deer in Hay Beach, but the deer ran off before his arrival.

An officer assisted a HiLo resident on January 26 to move a dead deer to the roadside, then notified SIHD.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to five calls for assistance, transporting four patients to Eastern Long Island Hospital.

ALARMS

A West Neck fire alarm on January 22 was activated by a thermostat set too high. On that date at a Ram Island residence, contractors who were sanding set off a smoke alarm; it was called an appropriate alarm by Fire Chief Reiter.

On January 25 police responded to an audible alarm at a Heights commercial location. Water was observed coming from the sprinkler system and ceiling. SIFD was notified and responded. The Heights Highway Department was notified and responded to turn off the water main.

A smoke alarm was activated on January 25 in the Heights due to a burnt filet mignon on the stove top.

SIFD was on the scene and arranged with the resident a time to have smoke and CO detectors replaced.

