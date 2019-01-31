Do you know an Islander who can juggle? Pull a rabbit out of a hat? Do a back flip? Or rap “Ice Ice Baby?” Maybe you do and you don’t know it!

You’ll find out what your friends’ and neighbors’ secret talents are during Shelter Island’s Got Talent, a showcase hosted by the Shelter Island PTSA. The talent show returns to Shelter Island School for the first time in a long time on Friday, February 1, at 6 p.m. The Reporter (with a little help from the PTSA) found out what some of the participants will be performing on Friday.

“I’m excited to be in the talent show because I really like performing. I’m lip-syncing a song by TobyMac.” — Wilson Lones, age 9, grade 4.

“I feel good about the talent show. A little scared, but I can do it! I am hula hooping.” — Elizabeth Weslek, age 7, grade 2.

“I’m always watching America’s Got Talent and always wanting to be on it, so being on Shelter Island’s Got Talent will really be the step up. I am performing Tori Kelly’s version of Leonard Cohen’s song ‘Hallelujah'” — Jade Samuelson, age 10, grade 5.

“I’m doing Irish dance for the talent show because I can’t stop dancing!” — Lily Potter, age 8, grade 3.

“We can’t wait for the talent show! We are doing a dance routine to the song ‘Timber’ by Ke$ha.” — Michelle Martinez, age 8, and Maeve Kyne-Purcell, age 7, grade 2.

“I’m doing magic tricks -— a ball trick, a scarf trick and a crayon trick with my friend William Marshall.” — Eliza McCarthy, age 7, grade 2.

