Have you kissed on Kissing Rock? Do you have a photo of it? Do you know the story behind it? Or do you know someone who does?

The Reporter is welcoming photos of our readers on Kissing Rock (kissing or not) for our Valentine’s Day issue. We’re also open to hearing any insight you may have on the history of the Rock.

Please send replies to Jade Eckardt, our community news editor, at [email protected]

