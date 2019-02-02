The Cub Scout Space Derby took place on Saturday, January 12.

The derby is a racing event for the scouts that is similar to the pinewood derby car race. Cub Scouts race miniature balsa wood gliders that are propelled by a rubber band and propeller.

William Marshall won first place, Ryan Sanwald was in second place and Johnny Gurney took third place.

In the photo above, in the front row, from left, are Joseph Rasmussen, William Marshall, Ryan Sanwald, Lucas Reiter, Jasper Samuelson and Michael Matz. Back row, from left, Melanie Matz, Doug Matz, Dan Rasmussen and Kevin Sanwald.

