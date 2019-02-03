What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 354.

Last week’s mystery signpost (see below) was deciphered early by Trish Anzalone, who wrote: “This is an easy one for me. It’s Gene Shepherd’s sign in front of his house. Mr. Shep is my favorite person on this Island!”

Tom Speeches also wrote to us with the correct answer and is also a fan of Mr. Shepherd.

“The John Deere Road sign is on Burns Road,” Tom wrote, “home of Gene Shepherd Enterprises, and the Shepherd family home. Gene is one of the nicest men on the Island, soft spoken, but he gets the job done.”

Cynthia Michalak weighed in correctly on the Reporter’s website and Richard Loper used our Facebook page to identify the sign. Young William Marshall phoned in his correct answer and noted that he was friends with Emily Shepherd.

Comments

comments