County group on marine revitalization seeks public input

Suffolk County’s newly formed Marine Industry Revitalization Advisory Council is seeking public input on shaping the $1.5 billion industry’s future at an upcoming hearing in Riverhead on Thursday, February 7.

The committee is hoping to hear from industry stakeholders. These include commercial and recreational fishermen, baymen and residents of areas in need of dredging, who will delineate which projects are most essential.

The first of two hearings will be held on Thursday, February 7 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Maxine Postal Auditorium at the County Center in Riverhead. The next will be held Wednesday, February 13 at 5 p.m. in the Rose Caracappa Auditorium at the William H. Rogers Building in Hauppauge.

“These upcoming public hearings are an opportunity for the public to help shape policy that will create the next generation of marine workers, support much-needed dredging projects, protect fisheries from deadly algal blooms and ensure that Suffolk County beaches remain a popular destination for years to come,” Suffolk County Legislature Presiding Officer DuWayne Gregory said in a press release.

Mr. Gregory co-sponsored legislation to establish the advisory council last spring with County Legislators Al Krupski (D-Cutchogue), Sarah Anker (D-Mount Sinai) and William Lindsay (D-Bohemia).

The 15-member council began meeting in August and is comprised of county legislators, marine industry officials, the commissioner of the Department of Economic Development and representatives from Suffolk County Community College, Cornell Cooperative Extension and the Association of Marine Industries.

Their goals include ensuring public access to the water, dredging and training boat mechanics, Mr. Gregory said, which can also help a booming $5.6 billion tourism industry.

For more information, contact [email protected]

