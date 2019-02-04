It seems that no matter how one prepares for the Shelter Island Public Library’s annual Battle of the Brains Trivia Night, the devious questions researched and proffered by host Bob DeStefano seem to elicit the same responses every time. Blank stares, grimacing and whispered “Rats! I know this! Why can’t I think of it? Ooh, ooh, how about ….” can be seen and barely heard from the teams of four trying to come up with the answer to each question and write it down within thirty seconds.

Perhaps the most fun comes when the game is over, as Mr. DeStefano delightfully reveals the answers to those questions that everyone knows the answer to but no one gets, eliciting a chorus of moans and groans from the brains-as-oatmeal audience.

Want to seriously prepare? Keep abreast of current events, maybe practice “Jeopardy” with Alexa and expect the unexpected! Oh, and forget the cellphones, as those caught furtively “Googling” will find their devices submerged in a pail of water near the emcee’s podium.

The 4th edition of this much anticipated mid-winter mental cobweb-cleaner will be held on Friday, February 8, at 7 p.m. Get your A-Team together and sign up at the library front desk during regular hours. If you do not have a team of four and want to participate, sign up and we will match you with other eager players.

There will be prizes for the winning team and light refreshments, courtesy of the library.

Up next: Join us at 7 p.m. on Friday, February 22, as Dr. Christopher Verga speaks about “Civil Rights on Long Island.”

Comments

comments