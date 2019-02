A dense, freezing fog covered patches of Shelter Island Monday morning.

By late morning, it should clear, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) with sunshine and a high temperature of 48 degrees.

The wind will be from the southwest at 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight, the NWS is calling for patchy fog with a low of around 38 degrees, with the wind shifting to the south at 5 mph.

