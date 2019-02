Thick fog blanketed Shelter Island for the second morning in a row.

The National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts the fog will lift later this morning. A cloudy day will then turn sunny, with a high near 52 degrees. The wind will be calm out of the southwest at 5 to 9 mph.

Tonight will be clear and turn colder, according to the NWS, with a northwest wind at 9 to 14 mph bringing wind chill values between 20 and 25 degrees.

