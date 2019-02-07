Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ACCIDENTS

On January 30, a deer ran into North Ferry Road, striking police car #51. The deer struck the right front corner of the vehicle. No damage was observed and the deer ran off uninjured.

On January 30, a vehicle operated by Greg Raymond of Shelter Island was struck by a deer while driving northbound on South Ferry Road. The damage to the vehicle was less than $1,000, with no injuries to the driver. The deer was stunned but able to run off when an officer responded.

OTHER REPORTS

On January 29, police conducted distracted driving enforcement in the Center.

Police notified the Town, Heights and Dering Harbor on January 30 of icy road conditions.

Police investigated a report on January 30 of a call being received from a Hay Beach residence; the caller had checked with the owner, who stated that no one was to be at the residence. Upon responding, police found Verizon trucks working in the area.

On January 31, an officer provided D.A.R.E. lesson #2 to the 5th grade and lesson #3 to the 7th grade.

Police conducted radar enforcement in the Center on February 1, radar and distracted driver enforcement in the Center and radar enforcement in the Cartwright area on February 2.

On February 3, police conducted radar enforcement in the Heights and distracted driving enforcement in the Center on February 4.

On that date, police investigated a report from a Silver Beach resident that a contractor next door had taken down his metal deer fence without his permission. The officer advised the contractor to have the fence put back in place in the morning.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to calls for assistance on January 30, February 1, 2 and 3. On four occasions, patients were transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital.

ALARM

On February 3, a fire alarm was activated from a Ram Island residence. The responding officer found water coming out of the second floor. The caretaker arrived on the scene and shut off the water. A burst pipe was found in the second floor bathroom due to no heat in that zone. SIFD was on the scene.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

On January 30, a Center caller reported an injured deer in the woods. The responding officer dispatched the deer and notified SIHD for removal.

A Center caller on January 31 reported finding a dog at large in her back yard.

The caller was able to retrieve the owner’s information from the dog’s tag, but subsequently let it go. The owner and animal control officer located the dog but were unable to capture it.

On February 4, a Westmoreland caller reported two dogs at large. The officer was able to return the dogs to the owner after she called to report them missing.

