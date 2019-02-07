What’s happening: February 7, 2019

Shelter Island events and activities.

FAMILY FUN

The Shelter Island Library is offering family fun playing Wii-U on Friday, February 8, at 2:30 p.m.

FILM

Friday Night Flicks at the Bay Street Theater presents “Carnal Knowledge” (R) followed by a talkback with writer and Island resident Jules Feiffer on Friday, February 8, at 8 p.m. A surprise event will follow.

BATTLE OF THE BRAINS

Friday Night Dialogues presents its fourth annual Battle of the Brains Trivia Contest at Shelter Island Library on Friday, February 8, at 7 p.m. Bob DeStefano is hosting this fun and popular event. Sign up at the Circulation Desk in teams of 4. Featuring refreshments for all and prizes for the top team.

LIBRARY MEETINGS

The Shelter Island Library is hosting two meetings on Friday, February 8. First is the Shelter Island Friends of the Library Meeting at 5 p.m., followed by the Shelter Island Library Board of Trustees meeting at 7 p.m.

NY ISLANDERS GAME

Ice hockey lovers of all ages are welcome to join the Shelter Island Rec Center for a bus trip to see the NY Islanders take on Colorado Avalanche at Barclays Center on Saturday, February 9. The bus leaves from South Ferry/North Haven at 9:30 a.m., game is at 1 p.m. The fee is $65 per person for residents, $75 for non-residents, includes ticket and bus. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Details: (631) 749-0291.

CALLIGRAPHY

Learn the art of calligraphy at Shelter Island Library on Saturday, February 9, at 11 a.m. It’s a class for anyone who would like to learn the basics of calligraphy as well as those who have previous experience. Emphasis will be placed on the Italic alphabet, different pen angles, slope of letters and proportions between capitals and lower case letters along with safe joins and spacing between individual letters and, finally, the completed word. Sign up is required and space is limited. Materials fee: $10.

MORE FAMILY FUN

Visit Mashomack Preserve to build a bird feeder workshop, on Saturday, February 9, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Explore Mashomack’s Manor House and enjoy hot chocolate, cider and doughnuts. (631) 749-1001.

HAPPY LITTLE TREES

Join Bob Ross in “Happy Accidents,” a Bob Ross paint-along on Saturday, February, 9, at 2 p.m., at Shelter Island Library. Learn to paint like TV’s Bob Ross of the iconic “Joy of Painting” show. Paint along with Bob (on a big screen) as he creates a wintry landscape. All ages are welcome but class is limited to 10 students ages 12 and up. Register at the Circulation Desk. Class will paint “Shades of Gray” which was done in a previous program. Free.

CELEBRITY CHEF DINNER

The Shelter Island Presbyterian Church is hosting a Celebrity Chef Dinner on Saturday, February 9, at 6 p.m. The menu offers panzanella salad, braised short ribs with potato puree and baby carrots and homemade tiramisu. $30. Contact the church for reservations at (631) 749-0805 ext 5.

NEXT WEEk

VALENTINE’S DAY

Valentine’s Day is on Thursday, February 14 and if you’re feeling festive stop by the Shelter Island Library at 3 p.m. to decorate Valentine’s Day cupcakes.

FAMILY GAMES

Got cabin fever? Visit the Shelter Island Library to play family games on Saturday, February 16, at 2 p.m., at Shelter Island Library. Get out of the house and come play board games with us. Serge Pierro, Shelter Islander and editor of Game Night magazine will be here. We’ll have a selection of games for all ages and we’ll serve refreshments. Registration requested but not required.

FRIENDS OF MUSIC RETURNS

The Shelter Island Friends of Music presents The Shtrykov/Tanaka duo at Shelter Island Presbyterian Church on Sunday, February 17, at 3 p.m. Two sensationally gifted virtuosi and internationally acclaimed prizewinners will perform with a reception to follow. Free, donations appreciated.

COMING UP

SUMMER PROGRAM REGISTRATION

Sylvester Manor is gearing up for another fun year of its Summer Youth Program. Kids enjoy planting and harvesting vegetables, preparing foods with the produce they have grown, learning about the history of the Manor, and engaging in art, music and animal-related activities. Registration opened online on February 1. Programs are available for Little Sprouts (ages 3 and 4) and Young Farmers (ages 5 to 7). Both programs run Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon, and are available weekly July 1 through August 16. For details, email Caroline Scudder at [email protected]

CELEBRATE SYLVESTER MANOR

Celebrate and support Sylvester Manor during an evening of cocktails in support of its upcoming season and to celebrate the past 10 years. This fundraiser will be held at the Brooklyn Historical Society on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Tickets will be available soon. Contact Courtney Wingate at [email protected] for more details.

