Another person charged in December home invasion/burgalry

A fourth suspect has been arrested and charged in the home invasion and burglary of a Center residence last December.

Marta Rodriquez-Vasquez, 56, of the Bronx was arrested by the Shelter Island Police Department Wednesday afternoon on Shelter Island, arraigned and remanded to the Suffolk County Jail in lieu of $150,000 bail.

Ms. Rodriquez-Vasquez is charged with 2nd degree burglary.

She joins Kevin E. Calderon, 26, of the Bronx, Livo Josue Melo, 27, of the Bronx, and Sivestro Mazzella, 70, of Yonkers, New York who face charges in the case. The three men were arrested by the Shelter Island Police Department (SIPD) in December and are now in Suffolk County Jail.

Sources close to the investigation said that nothing learned so far can tie this case to that of the home invasion of Reverend Canon Paul Wancura’s home in Silver Beach in March 2018, which resulted in the death of the 87-year-old minister a month later.

According to police, in mid-December 2018, a 911 call was fielded by the SIPD reporting a home invasion in the Center. A female in the residence said she was being held at gunpoint by several male suspects, who then fled.

Police responded and said the victim was “emotionally distraught.”

She was transported by Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services to Eastern Long Island Hospital for evaluation.

Officers collected preliminary evidence that led them to Yonkers, where the three suspects were detained, police said.

According to police on Friday, the case is ongoing and additional charges are expected.

The reporter will have more on the case as additional details become available.

