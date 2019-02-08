This past fall, students who are part of Shelter Island School’s National Honor Society and friends raised over $1,200 to earn their build day with Habitat For Humanity, a non-profit organization devoted to building “simple, decent, and affordable” housing for families in need. Additionally, a generous $1,000 grant from the Presbyterian Church allowed the team to shop at Home Depot and bring supplies along for the build site.

Habitat for Humanity provides a hand up — not a hand out. Prospective homeowners who are selected from the 3,000-family wait list need to be free of credit card debt, make a living wage and complete 300 hours of sweat equity by working on their home and the homes of other Habitat For Humanity families. In return they move into a home with a mortgage for only the cost of the building supplies at 0 percent interest.

Comments

comments