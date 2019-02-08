Community

NHS students build with Habitat For Humanity

COURTESY PHOTOS
Back row: Audrey Wood ,Emma Gallagher, Jonas Kinsey, Abby Kotula, Michael Payano, Lyng Coyne, Lucas Quigley-Dunning. Front row: Dan Martin, Nick Mamisashvili, Junior Gil, Lauren Gurney, Jane Richards, Amelia Clark and Walter Richards.

This past fall, students who are part of Shelter Island School’s National Honor Society and friends raised over $1,200 to earn their build day with Habitat For Humanity, a non-profit organization devoted to building “simple, decent, and affordable” housing for families in need. Additionally, a generous $1,000 grant from the Presbyterian Church allowed the team to shop at Home Depot and bring supplies along for the build site.

Habitat for Humanity provides a hand up — not a hand out. Prospective homeowners who are selected from the 3,000-family wait list need to be free of credit card debt, make a living wage and  complete 300 hours of sweat equity by working on their home and the homes of other Habitat For Humanity families. In return they move into a home with a mortgage for only the cost of the building supplies at 0 percent interest.

Emma Gallagher and Amelia Clark grout tile in the upstairs bathroom.

Abby Kotula and Lyng Coyne install the closet door.

Nick Mamisashvili assists volunteer teacher Mr. Conrardy with hardwood flooring.

