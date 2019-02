Island artist Janet Culbertson is part of a group show called “Metamorphosis: Changing Climate” at Hearst Galleries in New York City. Her piece, “Canoeing Through Black Gold” is one of many environmental works in the show.

Hearst Galleries is located at 300 West 57th Street.

For more information email [email protected] or visit janetculbertson.com.

