If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 354.

Last week’s “What is that?” are the new doors of Town Hall (see below).

Last month the town paid Long Island Automatic Doors $14,040 for the upgrade. Instead of the first thing greeting visitors to the seat of Shelter Island government is an order (“Use other door”), now citizens are welcomed by hands-free sliding doors ushering them into town offices.

Giovanna Ketcham called in with the correct answer and Tom Speeches, no surprise, came up aces.

Cynthia Michalak responded correctly on our website and Ron Ribaudo, a faithful Reporter reader from East Marion, wrote: “I would guess the photo shows an automatic sliding door, that opens when you approach, because of the sensor above the door.”

Ron said he wasn’t sure of the location, but we’ll award an honorable mention to our friend across the water.

