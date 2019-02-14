Island calendar: February 14, 2019

EVERY WEEK

50+ drop-in basketball, Sundays, noon to 2 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in basketball, Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in soccer, Tuesdays, 8:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in volleyball, Wednesdays, 7 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., St. Mary’s.

Alignment & Base Exercise, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Youth Center, Legion Hall, $5.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Artist’s Way, a spiritual path to higher creativity with June Shatken. Wednesdays, 4:30, library.

Caregiver class, Tuesdays, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Crafting for kids, Saturdays, 11 a.m., Shelter Island Library. (631) 749-0042.

English as a Second Language, Thursdays, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., library. For adults, free, with Teri Piccozzi.

Essentrics, low impact workout with Laury Dowd, Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Functional Fitness, with Maggie Davis. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Kahootin’ Tuesday, for young adults, 3 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Quizzes, trivia, fun.

Knitting and crocheting club, Mondays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Knitting club, Thursdays, 4:30 p.m., library.

Lego challenges, for kids, Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m. Shelter Island Library. (631) 749-0042

Mah jongg club, Monday at 10:00 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger (631) 749-8805.

Open gym, for grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m., sign in by 8. School. (631) 749-0309.

Pickle ball, at the school courts, Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise with Julia Weisenberg. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays, 6 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker table, Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior Mah jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration, young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group, grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Watercolor class, with June Shatken. Thursdays, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Yoga, gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga, hatha flow with Lila Piccozzi. Saturdays, 11 a.m.-noon. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga story time, for children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Youth Yoga, for ages 6 to 12 with Kelci McIntosh. Thursdays, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba, with Susan Binder and Melanie Matz. Mondays, 5:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 a.m. and Saturdays at 9:15 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Gold, with Susan Binder. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 14

Valentine’s Day: Stop by the Library at 3 p.m. to decorate Valentine’s Day cupcakes.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 15

Chocolate pudding: Chocolate, chocolate, chocolate…who doesn’t love chocolate? Kids in grades K through 5 can make their own chocolate pudding at the Youth Center with Bethany Ortmann from 2:45 to 4 p.m. Children will be picked up by a Recreation Aide after school and brought over to the center. There is no need for a parent/guardian to be present. Fee: $10 per child.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 16

Family games: At 2 p.m. at Shelter Island Library. Got cabin fever? Get out of the house and come play board games with us. Serge Pierro, Shelter Islander and editor of Game Night magazine will be here. We’ll have a selection of games for all ages and we’ll serve refreshments. Registration requested but not required.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 17

Concert: Shelter Island Friends of Music presents The Shtrykov/Tanaka duo. Two sensationally gifted virtuosi and internationally acclaimed prizewinners at Shelter Island Presbyterian Church at 3 p.m. Reception to follow. Free, donations appreciated. shelterislandfriendsofmusic.org.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 19

Cookbook club: At 5:30 p.m. at the Library. It’s international night for the cookbook club; enjoy the varied and exciting cuisines of the world.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 21

Kids’ Winter Break Workshop: Mashomack Preserve, 2 to 3:30 p.m. What’s out and about in the “dead of winter?” Hike, look for tracks, learn how animals survive and make a snack. Grades K and up. (631) 749-1001.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 22

Stress relief: Breathing and movement for stress relief at 10:30 a.m. at the Library. Cultivate space for positive transformation by releasing stress and tension in the mind and body. Class offers breathing exercises, gentle movements to encourage muscle relaxation and silent meditation with instructor Jennifer Squires. Bring a mat, sign up required. Fee: $5.

Friday Night Dialogues: 7 p.m. at the Library featuring Christopher Verga, Ph.D. on “Civil Rights on Long Island.” Long Island’s role in the civil rights movement has been largely overlooked. In an illustrated lecture, historian Christopher Verga, author of “Civil Rights on Long Island,” will trace Long Island’s civil rights history. Long Island had the largest slave population in the North, a large Ku Klux Klan presence, a history of disenfranchisement, as well as school and housing discrimination. Professor Verga will also explore the efforts of Congress of Racial Equality (CORE) and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) in fighting racial barriers with civil disobedience. Professor Verga teaches American History at Suffolk County Community College. He earned his doctorate in education from St. John’s University. His upcoming book is entitled “Saving Fire Island from Robert Moses.”

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 23

Classics book club: 11 a.m. at the Library discussing “Giovanni’s Room” by James Baldwin. This 1956 novel focuses on David, an expatriate American in Paris who struggles with his love for both a man and a woman. This moving work explores the mysteries of love and passion and the tension between impulse and conventional morality.

Shakespeare in the community: 12:30 p.m. at Shelter Island Library discussing “Two Gentlemen of Verona.” This comedy is thought to be one of Shakespeare’s earliest works and is rarely performed. Themes of love, betrayal and disguise are woven through this tale of two friends in love with the same woman. Beck Cole leads the discussion. New members are welcome. Pick up copies of the play at the Circulation Desk.

Mashomack Point: A tour of the Katherine Ordway Wildlife Refuge, 1 to 4 p.m. Mashomack Point is open for a guided walk just once a year. Explore this unique area’s woodlands, kettles, and fields, culminating with a breathtaking view of Northwest Harbor. (631) 749-1001.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 25

Mystery book club: 5 p.m. at the Library discussing “The Tourist” by Olen Steinhauer. Details: [email protected]

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 26

Silk scarf painting: No need to be an expert painter to take this class at the Youth Center from 11 a.m. to noon. This workshop will guide you through creating your very own designer, one-of-a-kind painted silk scarf. A variety of different techniques, with complete examples, will be provided. All materials are included, but please bring a smock or old shirt since the fabric dyes we will be using will stain clothing. For 18 and older with Lorraine Pepper. Fee: $20 per resident; $25 per non-resident.

FRIDAY, MARCH 1

Kids in zen: Kids can get crafty during the Kids Zenbroidery Class from 2:45 to 4 p.m. Fridays, March 1, 8 and 15 at the Center. Students in grades 2 to 6 will learn basic stitches to create their own embroidery with instructor Lorraine Pepper. Children will be picked up by a Recreation Aide after school and brought over to the center. There is no need for a parent or guardian to be present. Must sign up for all three classes. Max. 15 kids. Fee: $30 per child for all three classes.

SATURDAY, APRIL 13

Hay Beach Spring Meeting: At St. Mary’s Hall from 2 to 4 p.m. Guest speaker will be Gordon Gooding, chair of the Community Land Preservation Fund, speaking on its goals, acquisition process, water quality, a list of the current properties and their locations and future plans. All residents of Hay Beach are welcome.

Concert: Shelter Island Friends of Music presents pianist Peter Dugan, guest host of National Public Radio, “From the Top.” At Shelter Island Presbyterian Church at 8 p.m. Free. peterduganpiano.com, shelterislandfriendsofmusic.org.

SATURDAY, JUNE 1

Concert: Shelter Island Friends of Music presents vocalist Alejandra Sandoval, top prizewinner XXIV National Opera Competition in Mexico. At Shelter Island Presbyterian Church at 8 p.m. Free. alejandrasandoval.com, shelterislandfriendsofmusic.org.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

Concert: Shelter Island Friends of Music presents vocalist Jakub Jozef Orlinski, winner XXIV Grand Finals Metropolitan National Auditions. At Shelter Island Presbyterian Church at 8 p.m. Free. jakubjozeforlinski.com, shelterislandfriendsofmusic.org.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 13

Concert: Shelter Island Friends of Music presents a four virtuosi cello collaboration featuring Ani Kalayjian (anikalayjian.com) ,Laura Metcalf (laurametcalf.com), Andrew Yee (attaccaquartet.com) and Caleb van der Swaagh (calebvanderswaagh.com). At Shelter Island Presbyterian Church at 3 p.m. Free. shelterislandfriendsofmusic.org.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

February 25: Board of Fire Commissioners meeting, Center Firehouse, 7:30 p.m.

March 2: Dering Harbor Board Meeting, Village Hall, 9 a.m.

March 12: Taylor’s Island Preservation and Management Committee, 9 a.m.

March 25: Board of Fire Commissioners meeting,

