Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARRESTS

On February 6, Shelter Island Police, with the assistance of the New York State Police, arrested Marta D. Rodriguez-Vasquez, 56, of the Bronx in connection with an alleged home invasion/burglary in the Center on December 14.

On February 10, Travis O. Maker, 36, of Riverhead was arrested subsequent to a traffic stop for a license plate violation and prior knowledge of a revoked driver’s license. He was charged with having an improper motorcycle license plate, no inspection certificate, aggravated 2nd degree unlicensed operation, operating without required ignition interlock device, three charges of 7th degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, 4th degree criminal possession of a weapon and 3rd degree criminal possession of a weapon by a person with a previous conviction. He was processed, held and arraigned at Shelter Island Justice Court, then remanded to Suffolk County Jail.

SUMMONSES

Luis P. Aucapina of Baltimore, Maryland was ticketed on February 5 on South Ferry Road for speeding 51 mph in a 40 mph zone.

Joseph A. Bocci of East Norwich was ticketed on February 7 on Manwaring Road for operating a motor vehicle while using a portable, non-hands free electronic device.

Valentin A. Iglopas of Shelter Island was ticketed on February 7 on Ram Island Road for inadequate lights.

Lidia Martinez Martinez of East Hampton was ticketed on February 8 on North Ferry Road for speeding 43 mph in a 30 mph zone and unlicensed operation.

Jordan P. Corwith of Southampton was given a summons on February 8 on South Ferry Road for inadequate lights.

Rudy Sanic-Morales of Westhampton was ticketed on New York Avenue on February 9 for speeding 36 mph in a 25 mph zone.

Lino C. Barros of East Hampton was given a summons on February 9 for speeding 39 mph on New York Avenue, a 25-mph zone.

OTHER REPORTS

Police conducted radar enforcement in the Heights on February 5. On that date, police conducted a safety meeting with staff of Shelter Island Preschool and School to discuss planning and school safety issues.

An officer instructed 5th and 7th grades in D.A.R.E. ( Drug Drug Abuse Resistance Education) lessons #3 and #4 on February 6.

On February 7, an officer provided the Girl Scout troop with fingerprinting demonstration at the request of the troop leader.

On February 7, police conducted radar enforcement in the Center. Distracted driving enforcement was conducted in the Center on February 8.

On February 9, police conducted radar enforcement in the Heights. Radar enforcement was conducted in the Center and on New York Avenue on February 9.

Police conducted distracted driving enforcement in the Center on February 10.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to calls for assistance on February 5, 7 and 9. Three patients were transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital. One patient was transported to Klenawicus Airfield for helicopter evacuation to Stony Brook University Hospital.

