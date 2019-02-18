State grants to fund addiction prevention programs

New York State is providing more than $7.5 million to expand addiction prevention, treatment and recovery services, according to Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. (I-Sag Harbor). The state is making $5.25 million available to expand medication assisted treatments, and more than $2.2 million for support of evidence-based prevention strategies, the legislator said in a press release.

Applications for grants are being coordinated by the New York State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services (OASAS).

Funding opportunities include:

• $3.5 million to establish Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) Services in federally qualified health centers cooperating with Partnership with OASAS certified programs. The plan is to issue 10 grants — one in each of the Empire State Development Regions — that could be as high as $350,000 each to those health centers. Staff members would be trained to use three Food and Drug Administration-approved medications prescribed for opioid use disorder.

• $1.75 million to facilitate the process of buprenorphine induction in hospital emergency departments and community-based treatment using peers. Up to five awards of $350,000 each will be issued to expand the availability of buprenorphine to treat addiction in emergency departments. Funds are to be used to train staff in hospital emergency departments on medication-assisted treatment, how to screen for and respond to instances of opioid misuse, and the implementation of protocols to link patients with peers and community-based treatment providers. Emergency departments must partner with an OASAS-certified outpatient program to receive funding.

• $100,000 to create peer-driven recovery networks for youth and young adults: OASAS will issue up to 10 awards at a maximum of $10,000 each, to support in-person or virtual networking among young people in recovery. Successful applicants will participate in the New York State Alumni Network and collaborate with Youth Voices Matter, a statewide network of youth and young adults in recovery.

New Yorkers struggling with an addiction, or whose loved ones are struggling, can find help by calling the state’s toll-free, 24-hour, 7-day-a-week HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (Short Code 467369).

Available addiction treatment including crisis/detox, inpatient, community residence or outpatient care can be found using the NYS OASAS Treatment Availability Dashboard at FindAddictionTreatment.ny.gov or through the NYS OASAS website.

Visit CombatAddiction.ny.gov to learn more about the warning signs of addiction; review information on how to get help; and access resources on how to facilitate conversations with loved ones and communities about addiction. For tools to use in talking to a young person about preventing alcohol or drug use, visit the state’s Talk2Prevent website.

