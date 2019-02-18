Weather Service: Cool and cloudy for the holiday

After an overnight of snow and sleet, Presidents Day 2019 dawned cool and rainy on Shelter Island.

The National Weather Service (NWS) is calling for a mostly cloudy day, with a high near 38 degrees. It will feel colder, with an east wind at 8 to 16 mph, swinging around to the northwest this afternoon.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, according to the NWS, with a low around 21. The wind will sty out of the northwest at 17 to 21 mph with gusts as high as 34 mph, bringing wind chill values between 10 and 20 degrees.

