Tuesday will be a bright, cold, sunny day on Shelter Island, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The high temperature is expected to reach the freezing mark of 32 degrees, but it will feel more like 10 to 20 degrees due to winds from the northwest at 14 to 16 mph.

The NWS is calling for clouds to move in this evening. The winds will remain out of the northwest at 9 to 13 mph and the temperature will drop to a low of 16 degrees.

