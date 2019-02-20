A moon that can only be called ‘super’

Last night the “Super Snow Moon” rose up to dazzle Shelter Islanders with its size, brilliance and color.

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, February’s full moon was given the name “snow” because of heavy snowfalls associated with the month, events we haven’t seen this winter.

It’s also known as a “super moon,” because its orbit is nearest to our planet. February’s full moon is the brightest moon of the year.

It was called the “bone” or “hunger” moon by Native Americans and early European settlers because of bleak conditions in the depths of winter.

The Wishram people of the Pacific Northwest, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, had a more poetic, and just as evocative, name for February’s full moon, calling it the “Shoulder-to-Shoulder Around the Fire Moon.”

Today’s forecast, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), is for a cloudy day, with a high temperature of 30 degrees. A north wind of 6 to 8 mph, and then shifting to the south later in the day, will bring wind chill values of 15 to 20 degrees.

The NWS say there’s a 40 percent chance of snow later this afternoon, turning to rain and freezing rain tonight.

Temperatures will rise late tonight to about 40 degrees and total snow accumulation will be less that half an inch, according to the NWS.

