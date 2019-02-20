Shelter Island Justice Court report

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on February 11, 2019 as reported by the court. Judge Helen J. Rosenblum was on the bench.

Except where indicated, the following defendants pleaded guilty to the charges as noted and were also assessed a state surcharge.

Emanuel Defreitas of Oyster Bay, to a parking violation, fined $50 plus $25.

Gomez M. Marvin-Francisco of Greenport, to an equipment violation, fined $100 plus $63; turn signal violation, $50 plus $93; unlicensed driving, $40 plus $93.

Louis A. Nees of Orlando, Florida, to a registration violation, fined $50 plus $93.

Christopher Shashkin of Mattituck, to a parking violation, fined $25 plus $25.

Twelve cases were adjourned to later dates in the court calendar, eight at the request of defendants or their attorneys and four at the request of the court.

Comments

comments