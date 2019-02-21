Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ACCIDENTS

On February 13, John C. Kimmelmann, 51, of Shelter Island was driving a car traveling south on North Ferry Road when he accelerated into a curve, swinging wide onto a snow/ice-covered shoulder. He lost control of the vehicle, sliding into a stone pillar causing extensive damage to the passenger side of the car. The driver reported minor lower back pain and was transported by Shelter Island Town Emergency Medical Services (SITEMS) to Eastern Long Island Hospital.

On February 15, Peter Dobson of Shelter Island reported that a deer ran into the front quarter panel of his vehicle which was traveling southbound on North Menantic Road, causing minor damage.

On February 17, a vehicle operated by Maura Regan of Shelter Island was traveling northbound on South Ferry Road when a deer ran into the front right quarter panel of the car. The damage was under $1,000. The responding officer dispatched the deer and notified Shelter Island Highway Department (SIHD) for removal.

SUMMONSES

On February 15, Jaime A. Alvizures Gomez of Greenport was ticketed on North Ferry Road for inadequate brake lights and unlicensed operation.

Summonses were issued to John Kimmelmann of Shelter Island for moving from a lane unsafely and speed not reasonable and prudent in connection with the February 13 accident on North Ferry Road.

Two summonses were issued to David J. Bartilucci of Shelter Island on February 13 for allowing two dogs to run at large, resulting in the killing of two chickens when the dogs entered their coop.

OTHER REPORTS

On February 12, 13, 15, 17 and 18, police conducted distracted driving enforcement in the Center.

On the morning of February 12, police notified the SIHD of icy road conditions.

On February 16, a caller reported a vehicle had failed to stop at a stop sign at Ram Island Drive and Ram Island Road and almost hit the caller. Police canvassed the area with negative results. The vehicle was located in the North Ferry parking lot with no sign of the driver.

AIDED CASES

SITEMS responded to calls for assistance on February 12, 13, 14, 15 and 16, transporting five patients to Eastern Long Island Hospital.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

On February 14, a Center caller reported finding two dogs inside her chicken coop when she went outside to feed the birds. She found that two chickens had been killed by the dogs. The officer contacted the owner of the dogs who responded and gained control. The owner, who agreed to pay for the chickens, was issued town summonses for dogs at large.

A Center caller reported an injured deer in the roadway on February 14. The officer dispatched the deer and moved it to the side of the roadway for later removal.

ALARMS

On February 14, a Hay Beach residential alarm for first floor motion was believed to have been activated by wind. The owner was on the scene.

On February 15, a fire alarm at a Center business was activated by improper pass code entry. Upon arrival, the Shelter Island Fire Department entered the business and removed a microwave that had caused smoky conditions. As they had been dispatched only for the improper pass code entry, it was deemed a false alarm.

