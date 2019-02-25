Weather Service: Strong winds all day and night

Batten down the hatches, it’s going to be a windy Monday on Shelter Island, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

It will be mostly sunny with a temperature staying near 35 degrees for most of the day. The NWS is calling for a strong west wind at a constant 28 to 32 mph, and gusting as high as 60 mph, which will bring wind chill values between 20 and 25 degrees.

Tonight it will stay clear, with the temperature dropping to 22 degrees.

The wind will remain out of the west at about 30 mph and gusting to 48 mph.

